You Can Finally Pet The Dog In Destiny 2

Destiny 2 developer Bungie announced in a recent blog post that a new emote has hit the in-game Eververse store--and it's a good one. So good, in fact, that you may feel compelled to reach down and scratch it behind the ears. Luckily, the Loyal Companion emote lets you do just that, and in addition to giving your character a holographic good boy to pet, this emote does actual good in the real world, with 100% of the funds from every purchase going to the Bungie Foundation.

Following an update, you can now pet the dog in Destiny 2 pic.twitter.com/9fSh8sjlIr — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) May 25, 2022

Destiny 2 has previously sold emotes that allow players to pet the game's holographic cats and chickens, but players have been requesting the ability to pet the dog for years. This week they got their wish, but according to Bungie Foundation senior manager Christine Edwards, there's far more canine content coming to the FPS in the near future--including information on the dog's backstory. This cuddly digital companion is far from your average mutt, and has a far more interesting origin story than any of Destiny 2's previously-released pettable emotes.

"The Loyal Companion isn’t just any dog. He’s a real-life Belgian Malinois named Artemis and the best friend of a very special Guardian whose story we will share with you in the coming weeks." said Edwards. "A story of resilience, recovery, and triumph only made possible by the Destiny community and his dog Artemis. We can’t wait to share this heartfelt story with you on Bungie Day, but until then, we hope you all get a Loyal Companion of your own so that we can continue to help other Guardians in need."

Destiny 2's Loyal Companion emote in action.

The Bungie Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Bungie. It runs various charitable programs, including iPads for Kids, a hospital-based program focused on connecting sick children with iPads to make their hospital stay a little less scary (and a lot more entertaining). The charity also provides aid for victims of natural disasters each year, so snagging that Loyal Companion emote is definitely worth the money. Edwards has also confirmed that players will get more information on Artemis the Destiny dog on Bungie Day. While this does mean curious Destiny 2 players will have to wait until the annual July 7 celebration to learn more about Artemis and his Guardian, at least they now have a new furry friend to entertain them in the meantime.