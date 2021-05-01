You Can And Should Play Titanfall 2 For Free Right Now

Most of Respawn Entertainment's fame these days is because of Apex Legends, but we shouldn't forget the studio's underappreciated masterpiece, Titanfall 2. Experiencing a surge in popularity after a recent tie-in with Apex Legends, the game is completely free to play for the next few days on Steam.

Temporarily free-to-play and returning to its normal price on May 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, Titanfall 2 features several different competitive multiplayer modes as well as a nearly perfect single-player campaign. It's also included with EA Play, so if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play the game for no extra charge, too.

The campaign mode's quality came as a bit of surprise given that its predecessor didn't really have a campaign, and instead threw story moments into multiplayer matches. But Titanfall 2's mix of heartfelt buddy moments, excellent action set-pieces, and tremendous level design helped to really elevate it. It also features one of the best time-travel mechanics in gaming, putting a unique spin on platforming.

We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend? So do we!



Join us on Steam when we make TF2 temporarily free-to-play starting RIGHT NOW through May 3rd @ 10am PT.



Get it here: https://t.co/rn4rUSF0RG



Your journey begins here, Pilots. pic.twitter.com/SQ9eAIAWka — Respawn (@Respawn) April 30, 2021

In addition to delivering plenty of action over several hours, the campaign also prepares you for what's ahead in multiplayer. Titanfall 2 refines the first game's formula with buttery smooth shooting controls, wall-running, and high-flying maneuvers while playing as a normal Pilot. When you get into your Titan of choice, you have access to a ton of different options for customization and can stop bullets or fire missile barrages while stomping on the enemies around your feet. It's tough to balance an experience like this, but Respawn nailed it, as you don't feel invincible as a Titan and don't feel helpless as a Pilot.

Titanfall 2's critical acclaim at launch didn't lead to super-high sales figures, as the game released during a very crowded period that included EA's own Battlefield 1. However, the game's increasing popularity recently could give Respawn thoughts of making another one, and according to EA, that decision rests with the studio itself.