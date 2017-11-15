Yet Another Spider-Man Spin-Off Movie Is On The Way

With Spider-Man currently on loan to Marvel, Sony is wasting no time establishing a movie universe of other characters from Spider-Man comics. Venom is currently in production and releases next year, and will be followed by Silver & Black in 2019. It has now been reported that they will be joined by a movie about Morbius: The Living Vampire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Morbius script has been written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. Together, the pair most recently penned the screenplay for last year's Power Rangers, and are also known for films such as Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter, and Gods of Egypt. THR notes that the script was submitted to Sony during a "secret development process." No further details about the project are currently known.

Morbius was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man issue 101 in 1971. This was the first issue of Marvel's flagship Spider-Man title that was not written by Marvel founder and Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. The character is a scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease, and in attempt to cure himself, gives himself the attributes of a vampire.

In related news, Venom is now shooting in Atlanta. The movie stars Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, a man possessed by the evil alien parasite of the title, alongside Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. Last week, an on-set video was released, showing Hardy performing some stuntwork.

In terms of other Spidey spin-offs, Venom will be followed by Silver & Black. That movie will focus on Silver Sable and the Black Cat, and is set to arrive on February 8, 2019.