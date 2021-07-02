Yes, The PS1 Boot Logo Was Actually 3D This Whole Time

The PS1 boot screen is one of the most iconic images of the fifth generation of video game consoles, but it's been hiding a secret this whole time. Despite its static appearance that led many to believe that it was just a 2D model manipulated to look 3D, the PS1 logo is actually a 3D model, with the P and the S existing as two separate parts (via Kotaku).

Twitter user Scuttlepunk first revealed this interesting fact to us with an image that shows the boot logo at an alternate angle. Programmer Lilith then posted a video of the logo moving in real time to show it off a bit further.

the ps1 bios logo actually being a 3D model means you can view it at some really cursed forbidden angles pic.twitter.com/2u2Pa0GEOd — Em (@Scuttlepunk) June 30, 2021

👀 pic.twitter.com/3cLDO41rYd — 🪄✨ Lilith: 7/1 BBPSX HIATUS OVER 🏳️‍⚧️ BLM ACAB (@b0tster) June 30, 2021

Video game boot screens are known to be objects of nostalgia for many fans. Back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X were first releasing in 2020, a lot of fans wondered what their boot screens might look like compared to their predecessors. The Xbox Series X recently added the original Xbox animated background as start-up option. For more on this phenomenon, check out our list of the best console boot-up sequences. That list is sadly incorrect, because it does not include the PS2, which is clearly the best one.