Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu Is Playable In Super Money Ball: Banana Mania

Sega has announced that Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will feature crossover DLC with one of the publisher's other famous franchises. Kazuma Kiryu, the longtime protagonist of the Yakuza series, will come to Banana Mania as a playable character as free DLC at launch in October.

Banana Mania is developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, which is also the developer of the Yakuza series, so this collaboration is a natural fit. Kiryu shows up in Banana Mania in his recognizable grey suit and maroon dress shirt. And yes, his furrowed brow is there, too. You can check out the video below to see Kiryu in all his glory in Banana Mania.

Kiryu is just the latest Sega character to be announced for Banana Mania, following Sonic & Tails and Beat from Jet Set Radio. Others will be announced soon, Sega said.

Banana Mania is an enhanced compilation of Super Monkey Ball 1 and 2, along with Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, that Sega is developing to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

Gallery

Banana Mania launches on October 5 for PS4, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game uses Smart Delivery on Xbox so you can play it across console generations, while a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 is also available on Sony's machine.