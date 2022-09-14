Yakuza Spin-Off Like A Dragon Gaiden Announced, Coming In 2023

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a new spin-off coming from Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku studio and publisher Sega. Described as a "classic high-octane" action-adventure, the game will fill in the gaps between Yakuza 6 and the upcoming Yakuza 8, revealing what Kazuma Kiryu was up to during that mysterious time.

In the trailer, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is seen meditating at a temple and seeks forgiveness in a world that believes him to be dead. Even though he claims to have left his old life in the Japanese underworld behind, Kiryu is drawn back for one final job and assumes the alias of Joryu.

RGG added that this Gaiden--which means side story--adventure will be around half the length of a typical Yakuza game, and the events in it will be canon to Kiryu's timeline. Other details are being kept under wraps, but you can expect side quests, opportunities to explore, and gameplay that is aimed at Yakuza veterans and anyone who has played the entire saga so far.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will launch in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. Beyond that, Yakuza fans will have plenty to look forward to, including the previously mentioned Like a Dragon 8 and an upcoming remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin that was announced during this week's PlayStation State of Play event.