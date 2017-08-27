Yakuza Online Brings The Series To PC And Mobile

As part of the new line Yakuza games, Sega has announced that Yakuza Online, a free-to-play mobile and PC title, will debut in Japan in 2018.

Gematsu reports that Yakuza Online will be the first in this new series of Yakuza games set after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. This title will follow new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga in Kamurocho, Tokyo. He's returning to the streets after 17 years in prison, looking to overtake the control the Omi Alliance has in the city.

Of course, Kasuga couldn't be our hero without a bit of a tragic past. Abandoned by both of his birth parents and adopted by a woman who owns a snack bar, Kasuga found himself on the streets of Kamurocho more often than not. One day, he is rescued by a man from the Aragawa yakuza and thus began his involvement with them despite the protest of the people around him. Years later, in 2001, he landed himself in prison for the crime a subordinate in the family committed.

Right now, we don't know exactly how the game will look or how it will play. We do know that it will contain microtransactions, however. Localization details have not yet been revealed either, but we also have Yakuza Kiwami 2 and a new title from the Yakuza team, Fist of the North Star, coming soon. Yakuza Kiwami is out this week, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is out next March.