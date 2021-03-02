Yakuza Modder Adds Female Version Of Kiryu To Kiwami 2

The Yakuza series has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but the franchise hasn't offered much in the way of playable women. Thanks for the modder who goes by the handle "RyuHachii," however, you can now play as a femme version of the series' longtime protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza Kiwami 2.

As first spotted by TheGamer, RyuHachii first caught onto the idea when she was experimenting with Kiryu's character model in graphic design programs like Blender. Inspired by the women party members in Yakuza: Like a Dragon like Saeko, RyuHachii eventually created an entirely new "genderbent" version of Kiryu that you can play as. RyuHachii told TheGamer that the idea was also influenced by existing fanart of Kiryu, which popularized the genderbent concept.

If you'd like to check out the mod, check it out at NexusMods. Certain cutscenes may stutter a bit due to the new character model, but overall, it's a playable woman in a Yakuza game, and that's something a lot of fans are likely to want as the franchise grows more popular.