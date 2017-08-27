Yakuza Kiwami 2 Confirmed For PS4

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a go. The remake of the original Yakuza 2 is expected later this year on PS4, and even has some snazzy limited edition releases coming at launch.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 surfaced just a few days ago thanks to a leak on Taiwan's PSN. Fans knew it was coming, but we didn't have any official word. Sega has now announced that the remake actually is coming, alongside a new Fist of the North Star title and Yakuza Online.

Gematsu reports the game is being made in Yakuza 6's Dragon Engine, and will include new scenarios with new stories and playable characters. The most notable is "Truth of Majima Goro," in which Majima Goro is playable. The original game's voice cast will not reprise their roles, and instead be replaced by a new one. Japanese alternative band SiM will be doing the title's theme song.

The limited edition will include the game, a three disc Kiwami set with the soundtrack and two CDs based on Kazuma Kiryu and Majima Goro, 10 character business cards, downloadable content including exclusive costumes, weapons, characters and one million in-game yen, a PS4 theme and avatars, and limited edition packaging. There will also be two different themed 500GB and 1TB PS4 slim systems with the same Yakuza Kiwami 2 design in black and white; these systems will most likely be Japan exclusive.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is set for release in Japan on December 7, 2017. Localization information has not yet been released.