Yakuza Director’s New Studio Will Focus On Human Drama For First Game

Former Yakuza game director Toshihiro Nagoshi has explained how his new company--Nagoshi Studio--plans to make games, and what his goals are for the studio's first title. The good news for Yakuza fans is that Nagoshi still plans to lean heavily into creating games with a flair for the cinematic and the dramatic, as he has no interest currently in creating content for the smartphone market.

"We are influenced by movies and are interested in creating games that offer a high level of human drama," Nagoshi said to IGN. "That’s what we find fun. Just as before, I hope to create games in that vein that can reach a global audience. So you won't find us making, like, smartphone puzzle games or whatever. Those games are fun, but what we're good at and what the world expects from us is games with dramatic and moving stories, and that’s what we want to make. So that's where our focus is."

Nagoshi added that the studio is looking to capture human performances for its digital characters, although he wasn't certain if he'd contract a well-known actor again for this first project. The last game that Nagoshi worked on for Sega, Lost Judgment, has yet to be ported to PC due to issues reportedly surrounding the use of Takuya Kimura's likeness on that platform.

Whatever form it is that Nagoshi Studio's first game takes, the key factor in its design will be its entertainment quality, according to Nagoshi.

"For our next game to be a worldwide success, I don't think the setting is that important," Nagoshi said. "If the drama is good, then people in France will be moved by a Takeshi Kitano movie, and we in Japan can enjoy a movie from India. If the quality is good then anyone anywhere should be able to enjoy it. I want to return to that pure element of entertainment."

While Nagoshi Studio's first game is likely still years away, Nagoshi did mention that he wants to incorporate player feedback into its development at an early stage. The plan is to show off an early version of the game that's fit for public viewing, and adjust its design based on the reception received.

After departing from Sega in late 2021, Nagoshi announced the formation of his new studio last month. It currently has around 10 people employed, but Nagoshi plans to grow the studio to around 100 staff members.