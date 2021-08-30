Yakuza Creator Toshihiro Nagoshi Reportedly Leaving Sega For NetEase

Yakuza and Judgment series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi may soon be exiting Sega, as a new report from Bloomberg claims that the developer is in "final negotiations" to join China's massive gaming company NetEase.

The report added that while Nagoshi "hasn't signed a final contract and his duties have yet to be finalized," it's expected that he'll set up a new team within NetEase that'll be tasked with creating games. If the deal works out, this would be another big acquisition for NetEase and its homeland rival Tencent, as the two companies have been on a spending spree lately to grab talent from Japan.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Click To Unmute Share Link

Embed Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Start at:

End at:

Autoplay

Loop Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. 00:00:00 HTML5 Auto HD High Low Report a problem Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: The History Of Yakuza

Nagoshi's tenure at Sega has been a lengthy one, as he joined the company in 1989 and had a hand in multiple games such as F-Zero GX and Daytona. The Yakuza series, which currently includes multiple sequels and spin-offs made Nagoshi--and the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio that he leads--a household name across the world.

Back in April, Nagoshi stepped down from his role as Sega's chief creative officer, but he stayed with the company in the creative director role.

Yakuza's last big entry was last year's Like A Dragon that took the series in a Dragon Quest RPG-inspired direction, while this year will see the release of Lost Judgment, a sequel to 2019's Judgment game. As for Yakuza's most iconic character, Kiryu Kazama, he'll be making an appearance in another game that Nagoshi created, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.