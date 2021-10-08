When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock Switch OLED Reviews PS5 Restock Tracker New World Crafting Guide Far Cry 6 PC Specs Battlefield 2042 Beta
Login / Sign Up

Yakuza Creator Leaves Sega, Yakuza: Like A Dragon Sequel Currently Being Developed

Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Daisuke Sato are leaving Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and the next Yakuza game will continue Ichiban Kasuga's story.

By on

Comments

Sega has announced that Ryu Ga Gotoku is going through staff changes. Toshihiro Nagoshi, the head of Ryu Ga Gotoku, is leaving the company. Daisuke Sato is leaving as well, and Yakuza series producer Masayoshi Yokoyama will lead the franchise and studio into a new age.

"Before Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio became truly established, 'Ryu Ga Gotoku' was basically synonymous with 'Toshihiro Nagoshi,'" wrote Yokoyama in a statement. When Yokoyama was hired ten years ago, he didn't want to rely on Nagoshi's reputation. Now, Yokoyama is inheriting the studio's legacy.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Sound Effects and Design (Quarterly Update)
  2. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Has Crazy Glitches - Here's Why | GameSpot News
  3. 15 Best Switch Exclusives To Play Right Now
  4. The Complete Metroid Timeline Explained
  5. Twitch Leak: What You Need To Know | GameSpot News
  6. Far Cry 6 - 7 Things You Should Know Before Playing
  7. CoD Black Ops Cold War Season Six Studio Broadcast Update
  8. Steam Deck Take A Look at the Inside Trailer
  9. Halo The Master Chief Collection Season 8 Go Medieval Trailer
  10. Nintendo Switch OLED Review
  11. Metroid Dread Video Review
  12. 8 Minutes Of Gameplay From Battlefield 2042 Beta

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Yakuza: Like A Dragon Video Review

"I’m not going to say, 'please believe in us!' We’ll continue to do our best and let our games do the talking," he continued.

Yokoyama also revealed that a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon is currently in development and it will continue the story of Ichiban Kasuga, the franchise's new protagonist. Hiroyuki Sakamoto is the producer for the upcoming sequel, with Ryosuke Horii, Yutaka Ito, and Nobuaki Mitake serving as directors. Yokoyama, along with Tsuyoshi Furuta and Kazunobu Takeuchi, is working on the game's story.

Back in August, Bloomberg reported that Nagoshi was in "final negotiations" to join the massive Chinese gaming company, Netease. However, Nagoshi has not officially announced where he is going to be heading, only stating, "stay tuned for the many new beginnings!" Sato is departing in order to take a different path.

In GameSpot's Yakuza: Like a Dragon review, Michael Higham said, "For RGG Studio's first crack at an RPG, it's a damn fine result. It delivers what I love most about Yakuza and introduces new ideas that largely pay off."

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)