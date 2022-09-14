Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024

Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.

Like a Dragon 8 will be released in 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game will once again use the RPG elements introduced in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and RGG is still deep in development on the title. Kiryu will have his own party to assemble in comparison to Kasuga's team, which includes former nurse Yu Nanba and retired police officer Koichi Adachi. RGG is keeping the reasons behind Kiryu's return a secret, but Yokoyama did tease that the Dragon of Dojima's themes deal with "all the weight of the past on his back, and the man with all the weight of the future on his back".

RGG is also calling this "the largest game to date" in the series. The studio has a number of projects in development right now in addition to Like a Dragon 8, which includes a remaster of Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.