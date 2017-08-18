Yakuza 6 Release Date Revealed

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life's western release date has been announced. The action game is coming to the west on March 20, 2018--just over a year after it originally launched in Japan.

In addition, publisher Sega revealed a special After Hours Premium Edition, which, for some reason, contains a lot of gear related to drinking. Included are two bar glasses, two coasters, two ice stones to chill your drink, and a collectible outer box--plus the game, of course. This special edition will cost US $90 / £80 / AU $130, while the standard version of the game will set you back US $60 / £50 / AU $90. Pre-orders and launch versions of the standard edition will also come with a free hardcover art book, which doubles as a disc holder.

Finally, a new trailer has been released for the PS4 exclusive, showing off some of the game's crazy combat, its traversal… and cats. Lots of cats. Take a look above.

Yakuza 6 was first announced back in 2015 at Japan's Tokyo Game Show. It launched for Japanese players in December 2016, but has so far not been available in the west.

The Yakuza series follows Kazuma Kiryu's rise through the ranks of the Yakuza and his ongoing conflicts with rival factions of the crime family. The latest entry to come to the west was Yakuza 0, which we enjoyed here at GameSpot. Critic Peter Brown called it a "fascinating adventure" and awarded it an 8/10--you can read more in our full Yakuza 0 review. For more on Yakuza 6, meanwhile, check out some recent gameplay or a trailer.