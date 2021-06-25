Yacht Club Games Celebrates Shovel Knight's Birthday By Listing All 49 Of His Cameos

Shovel Knight recently turned seven years old, and his creators at Yacht Club Games celebrated the occasion by looking back not at his own game, but at the numerous cameos he's made since his debut. We haven't seen ubiquity like this outside of plumbers and hedgehogs.

The blog post at Yacht Club Games' website runs down every single time Shovel Knight or one of his compatriots have appeared in other games, from well-known cameos in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fall Guys to lesser-known indie titles like Armillo and Creepy Castle. There's even console-specific mentions, including how the Shovel Knight amiibo figures activate power-ups in the Nintendo Switch version of Cyber Shadow.

The blog contains videos and pictures of each of the Shovel Knight crew's cameos, including official trailers and gameplay segments. A full list of every cameo Yacht Club mentioned in the blog is below.

Aegis Defenders

All-Stars Dungeons and Diamonds

Arby's Kids Meals

Armillo

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2

Blade Strangers

Blasphemous

Blaster Master Zero

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brawlhalla

Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Creepy Castle

Crypt of the NecroDancer (tribute)

Cyber Shadow

Dicetiny: The Lord of the Dice

Dino Run EX

Epic Manager

Enter the Gungeon (tribute)

Exceed Fighting System (tabletop card game)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Forager

For Honor

Gryphon Knight Epic

A Hat In Time

Hitman 2 (tribute)

Indie Pogo

Just Shapes & Beats

Katana Zero

Mighty Quest

Move or Die

Mutant Mudds Deluxe / Super Challenge

Pop Middle Ages

Puzzle Depot

Republique

The Reward: Tales of Alethrion

Riverbond

Rivals of Aether

Road Redemption

Runbow

Runner 3

Save Me Mr. Tako

Shutsimi

Steam World Heist (tribute)

Story War

Super Senso

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Treasure Adventure World

Two Brothers

Yooka-Laylee

Yacht Club Games ends the blog with the cryptic "that’s all of the Shovel Knight Cameos…for NOW," meaning the door is open for more Shovel Knight guest turns in the future. Shockingly he has yet to appear in one of the most popular games in the world in Fortnite, so perhaps he'll end up dropping there soon.

Shovel Knight is an 8-bit retro platformer that was first released in June 2014. Multiple expansions starring other characters in the Shovel Knight universe have been released since then, culminating in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove compendium release in 2017.