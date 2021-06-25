Yacht Club Games Celebrates Shovel Knight's Birthday By Listing All 49 Of His Cameos
The azure knight of shovelry has certainly made his presence known in seven years.
Shovel Knight recently turned seven years old, and his creators at Yacht Club Games celebrated the occasion by looking back not at his own game, but at the numerous cameos he's made since his debut. We haven't seen ubiquity like this outside of plumbers and hedgehogs.
The blog post at Yacht Club Games' website runs down every single time Shovel Knight or one of his compatriots have appeared in other games, from well-known cameos in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fall Guys to lesser-known indie titles like Armillo and Creepy Castle. There's even console-specific mentions, including how the Shovel Knight amiibo figures activate power-ups in the Nintendo Switch version of Cyber Shadow.
The blog contains videos and pictures of each of the Shovel Knight crew's cameos, including official trailers and gameplay segments. A full list of every cameo Yacht Club mentioned in the blog is below.
- Aegis Defenders
- All-Stars Dungeons and Diamonds
- Arby's Kids Meals
- Armillo
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2
- Blade Strangers
- Blasphemous
- Blaster Master Zero
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brawlhalla
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Creepy Castle
- Crypt of the NecroDancer (tribute)
- Cyber Shadow
- Dicetiny: The Lord of the Dice
- Dino Run EX
- Epic Manager
- Enter the Gungeon (tribute)
- Exceed Fighting System (tabletop card game)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Forager
- For Honor
- Gryphon Knight Epic
- A Hat In Time
- Hitman 2 (tribute)
- Indie Pogo
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Katana Zero
- Mighty Quest
- Move or Die
- Mutant Mudds Deluxe / Super Challenge
- Pop Middle Ages
- Puzzle Depot
- Republique
- The Reward: Tales of Alethrion
- Riverbond
- Rivals of Aether
- Road Redemption
- Runbow
- Runner 3
- Save Me Mr. Tako
- Shutsimi
- Steam World Heist (tribute)
- Story War
- Super Senso
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Treasure Adventure World
- Two Brothers
- Yooka-Laylee
Yacht Club Games ends the blog with the cryptic "that’s all of the Shovel Knight Cameos…for NOW," meaning the door is open for more Shovel Knight guest turns in the future. Shockingly he has yet to appear in one of the most popular games in the world in Fortnite, so perhaps he'll end up dropping there soon.
Shovel Knight is an 8-bit retro platformer that was first released in June 2014. Multiple expansions starring other characters in the Shovel Knight universe have been released since then, culminating in the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove compendium release in 2017.
