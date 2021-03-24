Xiaomi's New Black Shark Smartphone Features An OLED Screen And Shoulder Buttons

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is looking to meet the demand for smartphones that can double as gaming devices with its new range of Black Shark gaming phones. While the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro have an impressive amount of hardware inside of them, the phones also feature mechanical shoulder buttons that were inherited from the previous devices in the series and, according to Xiaomi, have been further improved upon.

Each shoulder button has "magnetic power lift" technology, which is supposed to produce a more tactile response when pressed down while also providing a more seamless fit into the body of the phone. The Black Shark 4 has a Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage to start with, while the Black Shark 4 Pro starts off with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

Both phones feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and dual front-facing speakers. If you're worried about a session of Call of Duty Mobile possibly leaving scorch marks on your hands, you can attach a fan accessory called the FunCooler 2 Pro to keep the hardware from getting too hot during a marathon battle royale session.

Xiaomi Black Shark

With Microsoft pushing cloud streaming tech through Project xCloud and Genshin Impact setting a new record for earning $1 billion on mobile devices alone, now is as good as any to look at picking up a smartphone that's packed with a few features specially made for gaming.

Xiaomi doesn't have concrete launch plans outside of China yet, but the company did say that an overseas launch will happen in the near future.