Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Will Receive An Expansion Pass, And We Could See More Games In The Future

It looks like an expansion pass is planned for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and the latest entry in the series potentially isn't the last one.

In the latest Ask the Developer from Nintendo, Monolith Software's Senior Director and Chief Creative Officer Tetsuya Takahashi, Producer and Director Koh Kojima, and Nintendo's head of Entertainment Planning & Development Department at Production Group No. 2 Genki Yokota answered a range of questions to do with the studio and Xenoblade Chronicles as a whole. Most importantly, Yokota confirmed that an expansion pass is planned for the game.

"We will be adding a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass, and we are thinking of making its volume of content as large as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country," said Yokota. "It will be quite a high volume of content that will not let you down."

Director Kojima did note that he wasn't able to partake in the development of the expansion pass, but said "the content looks like a lot of fun as I've been watching from the sidelines, so I'm a little jealous." No story details were confirmed in the interview, which isn't too surprising considering the game isn't actually out until tomorrow (July 29).

Interestingly, Yokota also seemed very enthusiastic about continuing on with the Xenoblade Chronicles series. When asked if it will continue, Yokota responded "Yes, it will still go on! I want to keep it going as long as possible!" It sure makes it seem like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 won't be the final entry in the JRPG series.

GameSpot's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review gave the game an 8/10, saying that it "feels like the game Monolith Soft has been trying to craft for years. While its dialogue could have used an extra pass, it more than makes up for it with its wonderful story and superb combat."

A recent trailer also outlined what players can expect from the plot, game structure, and combat in the latest entry, and it's worth watching to be prepared for when it launches tomorrow.

