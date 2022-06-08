Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition Preorders Are Available Now

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on July 29.

We're less than two months away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. In a surprise move, Nintendo moved up the release date from its September 2022 window to July 29. If you know you're going to pick up Xenoblade Chronicles 3, preorders are available now. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also getting a Special Edition, which is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store and is available to order now for $90.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 preorder bonuses

Nintendo is yet to announce any preorder bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, that could change in the future, since it's fairly common for retailers to offer unique preorder bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3

$60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3's physical edition is available to preorder at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. If you prefer a digital copy, you can also preorder a copy on the Switch eShop.

Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition

$90

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store. The Special Edition costs $90 and is available to order now. Each Nintendo account holder can purchase two copies of the Special Edition. Quantities are limited, and we expect it to sell out fairly quickly. The Special Edition comes with a steelbook case, hardcover art book, and a special box with unique cover art.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 7, 2022

Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
