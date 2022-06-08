Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition Preorders Are Available Now
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on July 29.
We're less than two months away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. In a surprise move, Nintendo moved up the release date from its September 2022 window to July 29. If you know you're going to pick up Xenoblade Chronicles 3, preorders are available now. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also getting a Special Edition, which is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store and is available to order now for $90.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 preorder bonuses
Nintendo is yet to announce any preorder bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, that could change in the future, since it's fairly common for retailers to offer unique preorder bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives.
Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3
$60
Xenoblade Chronicles 3's physical edition is available to preorder at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. If you prefer a digital copy, you can also preorder a copy on the Switch eShop.
Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition
$90
Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store. The Special Edition costs $90 and is available to order now. Each Nintendo account holder can purchase two copies of the Special Edition. Quantities are limited, and we expect it to sell out fairly quickly. The Special Edition comes with a steelbook case, hardcover art book, and a special box with unique cover art.
Pre-purchase for the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition, launching exclusively on the My Nintendo Store, will begin tomorrow. The Special Edition will be limited to 2 per account.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 7, 2022
Be sure to keep an eye out for an update once pre-orders are officially open! pic.twitter.com/uguvk7UlKf
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 7, 2022
