Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Preorder Guide: Release Date, Special Edition, And More
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on July 29.
We're about a month away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. In a surprise move, Nintendo moved up the release date from its September 2022 window to July 29. If you know you're going to pick up Xenoblade Chronicles 3, preorders are available now. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also getting a $90 Special Edition, which is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store. Preorders for the Special Edition went live earlier this month and sold out quickly; it's unclear if more stock will be available at launch.
During a Nintendo Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo revealed that the RPG will have a $30 expansion pass featuring a story expansion and other content drops. You'll also be able to use Xenoblade Chronicles Amiibo to get in-game bonuses. For more information on the game, check out our roundup of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 preorder bonuses
Nintendo is yet to announce any preorder bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, that could change in the future, since it's fairly common for retailers to offer unique preorder bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives.
Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3
$60
Xenoblade Chronicles 3's physical edition is available to preorder at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. If you prefer a digital copy, you can also preorder a copy on the Switch eShop.
Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition
$90
Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store.. Each Nintendo account holder can purchase two copies of the Special Edition (if it becomes available again). The Special Edition comes with a steelbook case, hardcover art book, and a special box with unique cover art.
Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden Trailer (Gaara, Itachi, Hinata, Orochimaru) PS5 Products May Be Revealed Next Week | GameSpot News 'Shi No Numa' Zombies Returns | Call of Duty: Vanguard Starfield - Everything to Know Diablo Immortal Video Review Pyke Champion Overview | Gameplay - League of Legends: Wild Rift MultiVersus - Pro Player Showcase (ft. Brokkr, ApologyMan, Spooky, Leviathan) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Wamuu Character Trailer Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany - "Kuki Shinobu: Dispelling Disaster" Weird West | The Miners and the Restless Update (Patch 1.03)
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 22, 2022
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
- 2TB Of Secure Cloud Storage Is Only $49 For A Limited Time
- Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription For Just $49
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed
- Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 2 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Are Available Now
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation