Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Preorder Guide: Release Date, Special Edition, And More

We're about a month away from the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG that was officially revealed earlier this year. In a surprise move, Nintendo moved up the release date from its September 2022 window to July 29. If you know you're going to pick up Xenoblade Chronicles 3, preorders are available now. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also getting a $90 Special Edition, which is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store. Preorders for the Special Edition went live earlier this month and sold out quickly; it's unclear if more stock will be available at launch.

During a Nintendo Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo revealed that the RPG will have a $30 expansion pass featuring a story expansion and other content drops. You'll also be able to use Xenoblade Chronicles Amiibo to get in-game bonuses. For more information on the game, check out our roundup of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 preorder bonuses

Nintendo is yet to announce any preorder bonuses for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, that could change in the future, since it's fairly common for retailers to offer unique preorder bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition

$90

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Special Edition is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store.. Each Nintendo account holder can purchase two copies of the Special Edition (if it becomes available again). The Special Edition comes with a steelbook case, hardcover art book, and a special box with unique cover art.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 22, 2022