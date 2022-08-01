Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How Gems work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Crafting Gems with Riku is introduced in chapter 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, at which point each character has one gem slot. A second slot is unlocked at level 20 and a third unlocked at level 30. Gems can be crafted at most campsites in the wilderness. Gems are split into four categories; Defender, Attacker, Healer, and Specialty, with five gems in each category.

Each gem can be upgraded up to level 10. Crafting or upgrading a gem will take a gemstone, a variety of random crafting materials found throughout the world, and an Ether Cylinder after level 1. You can pin a Gem's crafting materials from the crafting menu, but finding specific items in the open-world has an element of chance, so you're better off picking up as many materials as you can while exploring.

You can also bypass the required materials using Gold Nopon coins, although the required amount increases dramatically each level. If you are really struggling to find specific materials, you should use Nopon coins to bypass the requirements, as the needed materials change each upgrade level. It's important to note that a single Gem can be equipped by multiple characters. That means every member of your party could have the same gem equipped if you wanted.

Every gem in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Gem crafting menu in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Here is the complete list of gems available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, along with their level 1 stats.

Defender

Tailwind: Increases Agility by 10

Steel Protection: Increases Block Rate by 5%

Ultimate Counter: Deals 80% of Attack damage when you take damage

Brimming Spirit: Boosts aggro generated when using Art by 20%

Perilous Presence: Start each battle with aggro

Attacker

Steelcleaver: Increases Attack by 20

Accurate Grace: Increases Dexterity by 20

Analyze Weakness: Increases critical hit damage bonus by 20%

Swelling Scourge: Boosts power of debuffs applied to enemies by 25%

Refined Incantation: Extends duration of timers of debuffs applied to enemies by 25%

Healer

Lifebearer: Increases Healing by 20

Soothing Breath: When helping an incapacitiated ally, revives them with 20% more HP; also raises Healing by 5

Lifesaving Expertise: Boosts speed of ally revival by 20% and raises Healing by 5.

Swelling Blessing: Boosts power of buff effects issued by self by 25%

Refined Blessing: Extends duration of buff effects issued by self by 25%

Speciality

Ironclad: Raises maximum HP by 100

Steady Striker: Shortens auto-attack interval by 15%

Doublestrike: Adds 15% chance to strike twice per auto-attack

Empowered Combo: When canceling, boosts damage dealt by 25%

Disperse Bloodlust: Reduces aggro generated when using Art by 20%