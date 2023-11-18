Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Drops To Best Price Yet For Black Friday

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on sale for only $40 for Black Friday 2023, which is the best price yet for the heralded role-playing game. With a runtime lasting upwards of a hundred hours, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

Set amidst the backdrop of war, Xenoblade Chronicles puts you in the boots of two idealistic heroes embarking on a quest to end an eternal cycle of violence. It's easily one of the best-looking games on the Switch, with massive fantasy landscapes, flashy battle animations, and imaginative monster designs, it pushes the Nintendo hardware to the bleeding edge of what's possible on it.

Compared to previous Xenoblade games, the third entry is essentially a fresh start for the franchise. It's still a complex title that throws you right in the deep end when you start it, but if you can survive the sink-or-swim opening, you'll find that it's a heartfelt adventure paired with some of the best combat in the series to date.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 3 feels like the game Monolith Soft has been trying to craft for years," Jake Dekker wrote in GameSpot's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review. "While its dialogue could have used an extra pass, it more than makes up for it with its wonderful story and superb combat. It's rare for a JRPG to hold my attention for a 100-hour runtime, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 did it with confidence."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is just one of many great Nintendo Switch deals during Black Friday.

