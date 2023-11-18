Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Drops To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
The epic RPG is just one of many great Nintendo Switch game deals up for grabs for Black Friday 2023.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on sale for only $40 for Black Friday 2023, which is the best price yet for the heralded role-playing game. With a runtime lasting upwards of a hundred hours, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.
Set amidst the backdrop of war, Xenoblade Chronicles puts you in the boots of two idealistic heroes embarking on a quest to end an eternal cycle of violence. It's easily one of the best-looking games on the Switch, with massive fantasy landscapes, flashy battle animations, and imaginative monster designs, it pushes the Nintendo hardware to the bleeding edge of what's possible on it.
Compared to previous Xenoblade games, the third entry is essentially a fresh start for the franchise. It's still a complex title that throws you right in the deep end when you start it, but if you can survive the sink-or-swim opening, you'll find that it's a heartfelt adventure paired with some of the best combat in the series to date.
"Xenoblade Chronicles 3 feels like the game Monolith Soft has been trying to craft for years," Jake Dekker wrote in GameSpot's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review. "While its dialogue could have used an extra pass, it more than makes up for it with its wonderful story and superb combat. It's rare for a JRPG to hold my attention for a 100-hour runtime, but Xenoblade Chronicles 3 did it with confidence."
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is just one of many great Nintendo Switch deals during Black Friday. Select exclusives are on sale for up to 50% off. Here's the list of official Black Friday Switch game deals, which includes the Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle for $100. And if you're in the market for a new controller, some of the best third-party controllers are discounted to stellar prices, including the pro-style 8BitDo Ultimate Controller and the awesome handheld-only Split Pad Pro.
Black Friday Switch game deals at Best Buy
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $30 (
$60)
- Everybody 1-2 Switch -- $20 (
$30)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes -- $30 (
$60)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe -- $30 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 (
$60)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- $40 (
$60)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition -- $15 (
$40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League -- $30 (
$60)
- Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition -- $30 (
$50)
- Nintendo Switch Sports -- $40 (
$50)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 (
$60)
- Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle -- $100 ($140 value)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 -- $40 (
$60)
Black Friday Switch game deals at Amazon
Amazon's deals are not live yet
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze -- $30 (
$60)
- Everybody 1-2 Switch -- $20 (
$30)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes -- $30 (
$60)
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe -- $30 (
$60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 (
$60)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- $40 (
$60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League -- $30 (
$60)
- Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition -- $30 (
$50)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 (
$60)
- Super Mario Party Joy-Con bundle -- $100 ($140 value)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 -- $40 (
$60)
Black Friday Nintendo Switch controller deals
- Split Pad Pro deals
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $35 (
$60)
- Translucent Black - $36.75 (
$50)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $35 (
- Split Pad Compact deals
- Pokemon - Gengar -- $40 (
$60)
- Light Gray/Yellow -- $32 (
$50)
- Apricot Red -- $32 (
$50)
- Pokemon - Gengar -- $40 (
- Zelda-themed wireless controller -- $35 (
$60)
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro wireless controller -- $31.49 (
$50)
- 8BitDo Ultimate wireless controller -- $56 (
$70)
