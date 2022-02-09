Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announced, Set To Launch September 2022

A trailer for the upcoming JRPG concluding Nintendo's first Direct for 2022.

The February 2022 Nintendo Direct concluded with the reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. A new trailer for the upcoming JRPG showcased the game's characters and teased its plot. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is scheduled to launch September 2022.

As seen in the trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a brand-new cast of characters. The game utilizes a similar visual style to Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

This story is developing.

