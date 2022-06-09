XCOM Series "Definitely Not Dead," Director Says
"I will say XCOM is definitely not dead," Jake Solomon says.
The XCOM series has not been forgotten, according to XCOM and XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon. He told VGC that the series is "definitely not dead," although there is no word yet on when it may return.
Solomon, who is the director for XCOM developer Firaxis' new game Midnight Suns, said, "As long as I live, as long as Firaxis lives, XCOM is… I won't even say sleeping. I will say XCOM is definitely not dead."
The last entry in the main XCOM series was 2016's XCOM 2. A spinoff called Chimera Squad launched in 2020. It's not much to go on, but XCOM fans may be happy to known the series will return... someday.
As for the next game from Firaxis, you can check out GameSpot's hands-on preview of Marvel's Midnight Suns, which we called an "XCOM mutation." The game releases in October and a brand-new trailer released during Summer Game Fest Live today.
