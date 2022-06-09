XCOM Series "Definitely Not Dead," Director Says

The XCOM series has not been forgotten, according to XCOM and XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon. He told VGC that the series is "definitely not dead," although there is no word yet on when it may return.

Solomon, who is the director for XCOM developer Firaxis' new game Midnight Suns, said, "As long as I live, as long as Firaxis lives, XCOM is… I won't even say sleeping. I will say XCOM is definitely not dead."

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Click To Unmute Share Link

Embed Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Start at:

End at:

Autoplay

Loop Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. 00:00:00 HTML5 Auto HD High Low Report a problem Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Marvel's Midnight Suns Hands-On Preview

The last entry in the main XCOM series was 2016's XCOM 2. A spinoff called Chimera Squad launched in 2020. It's not much to go on, but XCOM fans may be happy to known the series will return... someday.

As for the next game from Firaxis, you can check out GameSpot's hands-on preview of Marvel's Midnight Suns, which we called an "XCOM mutation." The game releases in October and a brand-new trailer released during Summer Game Fest Live today.