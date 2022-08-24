Xbox's Phil Spencer Is Feeling Good About The Activision Blizzard Buyout Going Through

Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer has commented on the company's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying he feels good about the progress that's been made on the deal so far.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer said those scrutinizing the deal that he's been dealing with, some of whom "aren't as close to the gaming industry," are asking "good, hard questions" about what Microsoft's intent is for seeking to buy Activision Blizzard. They are asking questions like "'What does this mean?' 'If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market?' 'Is it growing a market?'"

Spencer went on to acknowledge that he's never been part of such a massive deal, "so I don't know what my confidence means." That being said, Spencer said, "I will say the discussions we've been having seem positive."

The $75 billion deal has been approved by Microsoft and Bethesda, but it's still awaiting approval from regulatory bodies around the world. Just recently, Saudi Arabia approved the deal, but the deal remains pending in the US, UK, and other places around the world.

Should the deal go through, Microsoft will not only acquire Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, and all other Activision Blizzard franchises, but also all of its developers. Microsoft will also take on some of Activision Blizzard's reputation, which has been negatively affected of late due to reports of sexism and abuse.

Spencer said he believes Activision Blizzard is "committed" to improving its reputation.

"When I look at the work that they're doing now--there's always more that can be done--but I believe from the studio leaders there that I know very well, some of them former Xbox members, that they're committed to this journey," he said. "And I applaud that regardless of the deal."

Some teams at Activision Blizzard have sought to form unions, and Spencer said he feels the need to "support the workers in the outcomes that they want to have."

"I've never run an organization that has unions in it, but what I can say in working through this is we recognize workers' needs to feel safe and heard and compensated fairly in order to do great work," he said.

There is no specific timeline for when Microsoft's proposed deal to buy Activision Blizzard may go through, but Microsoft expects the deal to close by the end of its fiscal year ending June 2023.

