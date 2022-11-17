Xbox's November Updates Include Improvements To Wishlists And Captures

Now you can know when games on your wishlist go on sale.

Xbox rolled out new updates for November, including closer integration with Discord. Aside from being able to join a Discord call directly from the console, there are minor upgrades in the Microsoft Store, Captures, Power Options, and more.

In the Microsoft Store, when games on your wishlist go on sale, you'll receive a notification. You can choose to turn the notifications on or off through Settings > Preferences > Store notifications. Family and friends can also now buy things off your Wishlist more easily. Once you share your Wishlist with people, they can select games to buy as a gift.

For your screenshots, Xbox has a new app called Captures with improved management and editing options. Offloading captured media directly to external drive is now an option, and Xbox Series X|S consoles now offer increased bitrate for videos captured in 720p and 1080p. The new Capture app can be found in the Captures & share tab.

On the energy saving front, you can now compare how much energy is being used by your console in Sleep and Shutdown mode. There are new inactivity timers too, customizations for determining when your console automatically shuts down.

For the streamers, they can directly stream through Twitch, Lightstream, and Streamlabs on the console. To check out how to do this, go to Capture & share > Live streaming > More options > Destinations. With this new update, the Twitch app on consoles only allows viewing now.

These are the major updates from Xbox's new November updates. For more information, you can check out Xbox's blog.

