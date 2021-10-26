Best Free PC Games PS5 Restock Tracker Guardians Of The Galaxy Review Xbox Series X Restocks Fortnite Refer A Friend Switch OLED Restock
Xbox's Halloween Sale Includes Plenty Of Terrifying Titles

Users can pick up both horror games and other gems from over the years for cheap.

'Tis the season of ghosts, ghouls, and all things supernatural and horrifying, and Microsoft is offering players a chance to get into the Halloween spirit for cheap. An Xbox sale, aptly titled the Shocktober Sale, has a suite of games that should scare the pants off gamers, or at least keep them entertained until the holiday season hits.

The sale runs until November 4 and discounts a ton of Xbox games, with a notable focus on horror titles. Players who want to get into the Halloween Spirit can purchase the two latest entries in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, at decent discounts, along with other notable horror releases including The Evil Within 2 and The Medium.

However, the Xbox Shocktober sale doesn't just apply to some of the platform's spookier titles. Players can also pick up other titles they've missed over the years for cheap, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Batman: Arkham Knight, Death's Door, and Biomutant.

Xbox Shocktober Sale Best Deals

