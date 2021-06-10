Xbox's Free Play Days Continues With 3 New Xbox Titles You Can Play For Free This Weekend

Xbox's Free Play Days continues with three fresh games Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers can download and play this weekend at no additional cost. Whereas last week's focus was on all things Warhammer, you'll be able to test out Fallout 76, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Football Manager 2021 and pick them up at a pretty steep discount if you find them to your liking now through Sunday, June 13. As an added bonus--and perhaps because Microsoft knows you all are simply too busy keeping up with all our E3 coverage this weekend to give it your full attention--Xbox is extending the amount of time players can try out Fallout 76 until Wednesday, June 16 at 9 AM PT.

Both Fallout 76 and Ark: Survival Evolved offer players unique single-player and multiplayer experiences. In Fallout 76, players can build bases and explore the wastelands with a party of up to three other players, leveling your character up in true RPG fashion as you go.

In Ark: Survival Evolved, you take on the role of a survivor on a mysterious island who must hunt, craft, and create self-sustaining home in order to survive. Oh, and also you can raise and ride dinosaurs.

Lastly, in the management simulation game Football Manager 2021, "you can take your favorite club to the top or lead a nation to glory in an international tournament that you’ll no doubt be watching this summer."

Each one of these titles can be downloaded through Xbox's Free Play Days hub, or by navigating to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals (June 10-13):

For more great games to play on Xbox, be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. If you're a Game Pass subscriber, check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now. Lastly, if you're not yet signed up for Game Pass, you should know you can pick up three months of the service for $1 right now.