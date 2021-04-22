Xbox's FPS Boost Now Available For Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, And Titanfall Series

Xbox's FPS Boost feature, which was unveiled back in February 2021 and only available for a handful of backward compatible Xbox One titles, has expanded to series like Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, and Titanfall.

In a post by Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, FPS Boost can now be toggled in games such as Battlefield V, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Titanfall 2. These are just the highlights from the growing list of Xbox One games that can take advantage of the feature, which uses the Xbox Series X|S's more advanced hardware to nearly doubles a game's frame rate to smoothen the experience.

FPS Boost for some games, like Fallout 4 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, is turned off by default. Hryb said the Xbox team "had to reduce a game's resolution to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great." However, the feature can be easily toggled on in the Settings menu under Compatibility Options. Players can also check to see if the game is running in FPS Boost mode by simply tapping the Xbox button on the controller.

Other titles on the list include two other Battlefield entries (Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4), the three third-person shooter Plant vs. Zombies games (Battle for Neighborville, Garden Warfare, and Garden Warfare 2), Unravel 2, and Sea of Solitude. They join the Bethesda titles that also take advantage of FPS Boost.

New Xbox Games That Can Use FPS Boost

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

All titles on this list, with the exception of Sea of Solitude, run at 120hz on Xbox Series X while in FPS Boost mode. Most games here, again aside from Sea of Solitude, run at 120hz on Xbox Series S. Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Titanfall weren't specified to run at 60 or 120hz on Series S.

In other Xbox news, the company has revealed the second wave of Game Pass titles dropping this month. The subscription service will see Destroy All Humans, MLB The Show 21, and Phogs all get added to the list.