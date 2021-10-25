Xbox Wu-Tang Action-RPG Reportedly In Development

Xbox is reportedly working with a third-party studio to develop an action-RPG, with a soundtrack made by legendary hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan. The four-person co-op action game is said to feature an anime aesthetic and would be developed by Brass Lion Entertainment.

The report comes from Windows Central and the GamesBeat Decides podcast, both of which independently reported on the upcoming Project Shaolin, which was included in the recent Nvidia leak that included other information like God of War coming to PC and the GTA Trilogy remaster. The game is reported to be a third-person co-op action-RPG with a focus on melee combat, with a campaign lasting a few dozen hours, where players collect loot, like weapons and gear. It also reportedly will receive live service updates and feature end-game dungeons.

In case you missed it, Brass Lion is hiring a game designer to join our amazing and diverse team working on an unannounced action-RPG with a dope anime aesthetic. If you care about making games with the best, check out the job posting and apply today! #gamejobs https://t.co/6sn8G62VHy — Manveer Heir (@KingCurryThundr) September 28, 2021

In September, Brass Lion Entertainment president and chief visionary officer Manveer Heir shared on Twitter that the company was hiring people to work on an "unannounced action-RPG with a dope anime aesthetic." Brass Lion Entertainment is a new studio, with veteran leadership that has worked on Mass Effect, Fallout, and Sleeping Dogs.

Project Shaolin is reportedly being developed in partnership with Xbox. Wu-Tang Clan is reportedly creating the game's soundtrack. The report does not state how long the game has been in development. Until there is an official announcement, it's a good idea to take these reports with a grain of salt.