Xbox Wireless Controllers Get Big Discounts At Amazon

Xbox controllers are notoriously expensive, costing $60 or more depending on which design you’re considering. That’s not the case today, however, as three models are seeing some of the best price cuts of the year--giving you a chance to score an Xbox Core Wireless Controller for just $45.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller $45+ (was $60) Amazon is currently discounting the Robot White, Pulse Red, and Shock Blue variants of the Xbox Core Wireless Controller. The standard Robot White is the most affordable, listed for $45, down from $60. If you want something flashier, the Pulse Red is on sale for $49, down from $65, and the Shock Blue is on sale for $48, down from $65. We’re not sure how long the savings will last, so swing by today and check out the promotion while you can. See at Amazon

Regardless of which color you choose, you’ll get the same ergonomic design, textured grips and triggers, and compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The gamepads run on two AA batteries (which come included with your purchase) and will get around 40 hours of playtime before needing a new pair. Toss in support for wired USB-C connections, a 3.5mm jack, and a Share button to quickly capture in-game content, and it’s easy to see why the controller is so popular.

As usual, Prime members will get free shipping and free returns on their purchase. If you’re looking to pick up a few new games to test out your new controller, be sure to check out our list of the best Xbox deals available now. Our roundup also includes a few additional accessories that are great companions for the gamepad.

If you're in the market for a pro-style controller for Xbox, the Elite Series 2 Core controller released last week, and right now you can get a free game with your purchase.