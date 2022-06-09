Xbox Will Release At Least 5 New Games In Next Year, Microsoft Says

Microsoft is on track to release at least five new first-party games in the next financial year, which would be on pace with the company's last annual output.

As part of a briefing with media this week attended by GameSpot, Microsoft said it released five first-party titles in the fiscal year that began July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022. For the upcoming fiscal year, Microsoft said, "We are on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal" (via VGC).

The five first-party games Microsoft released last fiscal year included Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

Right now, Microsoft has two titles slated for release in the upcoming fiscal year--Bethesda's Starfield and Redfall--both of which are coming in the first half of 2023. This means Microsoft will have at least three more titles to come by June 30, 2022 that have not been announced yet.

Microsoft has plenty more games in the works from its many studios around the world, including Avowed from Obsidian, Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory, the next Forza game from Turn 10, State of Decay 3 from Undead Labs, and a new Fable game from Playground Games, among others. None of these games have release dates yet.

Microsoft previously committed to launching at least one new first-party Xbox game every three months, which would be a total of four in a calendar year.

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond See More

As for when Microsoft might illuminate the future for Xbox games, the Xbox and Bethesda summer games showcase on June 12 is expected to bring a lot of news and reveals. Before that, Summer Game Fest Live takes place today, June 9, with new game reveals and more.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft just announced that an Xbox app will be available in Samsung's 2022 smart TVs that will let anyone play Xbox games without a console.