Xbox Will Hold Another Indie Game Showcase On August 10

A second indie game showcase put on by Twitch and Xbox is scheduled to go live on August 10 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, Microsoft has announced.

This livestream will "once again feature tons of independent titles," Microsoft said. There will be announcements from developers and publishers including Chump Squad (Lab Rat, Kine) and Rebellion Developments (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army: Trilogy). We'll also hear about in-development projects such as The Artful Escape, Library of Ruina, OlliOlli World, and RPG Time.

Furthermore, Microsoft teased some Xbox Game Pass "news and announcements" for the upcoming livestream but didn't go into any details of what these are.

The livestream will air on both the Twitch Gaming and Xbox official channels.

The first indie game showcase between Twitch and Xbox was held in March. The livestream featured over 25 games, giving us a more detailed look at titles like The Ascent (which broke sales records even though it was free on Game Pass), Second Extinction, and STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.