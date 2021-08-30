Xur Location Elden Ring Fortnite Icon Skins Halo Infinite Deep Dive Rainbow Six Siege Changes Fireteam Elite Pathogen Guide
Xbox Uses Its Giant Platform To Dispel COVID-19 Myths, Encourage People To Get Vaccinated

The vaccine does not alter your DNA or give you a microchip, Xbox assures fans in chat with higher-ups from the CDC.

Xbox has used its platform to dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage people to get the jab. Writing on Twitter, the official Xbox account--which has 16.5 million followers--put out a call for fans of gaming to become heroes in the real world by getting vaccinated as Delta cases surge across the US and around the world.

"The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day. You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself and the people around you."

Xbox held a Q&A with Dr. Jay Butler and Dr. Judy Monroe, two of the highest ranking doctors at the CDC, and if you missed the livestream, you can check out some key takeaways below, which included debunking conspiracy theories that the vaccine alters your DNA or comes with a microchip. Just recently, the FDA officially approved the Pfizer vaccine following its rollout under Emergency Use Authorization.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US and around the world as the Delta variant spreads. As for Xbox, the company is headed into the holiday season with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite leading the way for its first-party lineup.

