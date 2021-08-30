Xbox Uses Its Giant Platform To Dispel COVID-19 Myths, Encourage People To Get Vaccinated

Xbox has used its platform to dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage people to get the jab. Writing on Twitter, the official Xbox account--which has 16.5 million followers--put out a call for fans of gaming to become heroes in the real world by getting vaccinated as Delta cases surge across the US and around the world.

"The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day. You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself and the people around you."

The power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day. You can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself & the people around you.

Learn more during our Q&A with the @CDCgov & @CDCFound: https://t.co/8qu2Hqtxtz — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

Xbox held a Q&A with Dr. Jay Butler and Dr. Judy Monroe, two of the highest ranking doctors at the CDC, and if you missed the livestream, you can check out some key takeaways below, which included debunking conspiracy theories that the vaccine alters your DNA or comes with a microchip. Just recently, the FDA officially approved the Pfizer vaccine following its rollout under Emergency Use Authorization.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. As it stands, unvaccinated people are most at risk to contract and spread the virus. https://t.co/bz9zhZvZKs — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines are free for those who are eligible—people 12 and older in the U.S. https://t.co/3qE18C1UKc is an online resource to find vaccination sites near you, including in-home options for some. — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility. https://t.co/Kh2rg1tt5t — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

No severe side effects linked to long-term health problems have been detected in the millions of people vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/DX9SzEkCHU — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

This week, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16+. https://t.co/KVK519sC5Q — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the US and around the world as the Delta variant spreads. As for Xbox, the company is headed into the holiday season with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite leading the way for its first-party lineup.