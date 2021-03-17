Xbox Update Makes An Important Change For Download Speeds

A new Xbox One update is available now for testers that includes a notable change that should help improve download speeds in some scenarios. Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie said on Twitter that people in the Xbox Insider tester program might want to try out a new "Suspend" feature.

"Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick-resume-able on Series X|S," she said. Additionally, there are new banners in the library to help you find important information faster, like titles leaving Game Pass soon.

VGC reports that the new feature allows players to manually suspend a game's state to clear up bandwidth space for new game installs or updates for titles in the download queue. Before this change, players needed to quit their current game completely to speed up download speeds.

Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S). New banners in the Full Library will take you to more useful categories! pic.twitter.com/L49winRpM0 — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) March 16, 2021

Right now, this update is only available for people in the Xbox Insider program, which lets you test new Xbox updates before they are released publicly. Anyone can join this program--here's how to sign up.

The latest public Xbox update released earlier in March, adding support for Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Headset and allowing you to enable or disable a pair of features for backwards-compatible games (Auto-HDR and FPS Boost), among other things.