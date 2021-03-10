Xbox Update Lets You See Which Games Are Available In Your Language

A new Xbox update to both consoles and the Xbox Game Pass app lets you more easily find games that are available in your preferred language. With this update, you'll find clearer labels identifying languages for the interface, audio, and subtitles.

According to the announcement, the new label will appear alongside others like Smart Delivery, X|S Optimized, and genre identifiers. In the example shown, a small tag states that Forza Horizon 4 has 27 languages available. You can then click through to see a table with more details on the supported languages. If you've selected a default language for your console, that one will appear at the top of the listing.

Microsoft says it has already added language tags to hundreds of its games, and will be adding more going forward. The company states that this is a step toward "making you and your friends feel at home" on Xbox.

This announcement comes just after Microsoft officially completed its acquisition of Bethesda. That deal brings a ton of new game studios into the Xbox Game Studios fold, and the company has promised more of the Bethesda library will be coming to Xbox Game Pass subscription service. It also confirmed that some games will be exclusive in the future, though it hasn't named details yet.