Xbox Update Gives Parents More Control Over Kids' Spending

A new update for Xbox consoles is aimed at giving parents more control over their child's spending habits. With the new update, you'll be able to add money to your child's account directly through the app, which they can then spend as they'd like on games or in-game items. The new settings can be adjusted through the Xbox Family Settings app on iOS and Android.

According to the Xbox blog, you can view your child's account balance and spending history. You can also turn on an "Ask to Buy" feature that will let your kid request a purchase that they'd like, and then you can either approve (and add funds) or deny the request. The blog also suggests parents may want to integrate this system into things like a reward structure for finishing chores or doing well in school.

The increments shown for adding money to your child's account are $10, $15, $25, $50, $75, and $100. The family settings app also allows you to manage settings like creating child accounts, setting screen time limits, and managing who your kids can play with online.

Meanwhile, we recently got an early look at Xbox future firmware with the latest Xbox Insider update, which addresses an issue with Quick Resume among other various fixes.