Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Starting This Week, More Than 300 Games Discounted

Not to be outdone by Sony's huge PSN sale, Microsoft today announced the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017. The big-time sale kicks off on June 30, and there will be more than 300 games discounted. A teaser video for the promotion shows Rainbow Six Siege, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Rocket League, For Honor, Battlefield 1, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands, among others.

Games are discounted by as much as 65 percent, while Xbox Live Gold members can save up to 10 percent more. The full list of titles and prices hasn't been announced yet, but that should happen soon, given the sale is starting this week. The promotion wraps up on July 10.

In other Xbox Live news, Microsoft has announced the full Games With Gold free games lineup for July 2017, which includes Grow Up and Kane & Lynch 2. Additionally, Microsoft has revealed seven more games coming to the Xbox Game Pass library in July--here's a rundown.

Going back to the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, we'll report back with all the offers when they're announced. Are you looking forward to the sale? Let us know in the comments below!