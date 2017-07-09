Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Is Almost Over

The massive Xbox Ultimate Game sale is coming to an end soon. The huge sale, which features more than 300 deals, runs through July 10--so the clock is ticking. For the game deals, Xbox Live Gold members can enjoy discounts of up to 70%, while everyone else can take advantage of offers up to 60% off.

Some of the titles discounted in the Ultimate Game Sale include Battlefield 1 ($30), BioShock: The Collection ($36), Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gold Edition ($36), Dark Souls III ($30), Dead Rising 4 ($36), Deus Ex: Human Revolution ($19.80). Other Xbox One deals include Fallout 4 ($22.50), Far Cry 4 ($20), For Honor ($42), Gears of War 4 ($30), Halo 5: Guardians ($20), Madden NFL 17 ($13.20), Mafia III ($30), Resident Evil 7 ($42), Steep ($36), and The Witcher 3: Complete Edition ($30).

Switching to Xbox 360, Call of Duty: Black Ops II ($20), Red Dead Redemption ($10), Fable III ($10), and Skate 3 ($5) are among those discounted as part of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.

Note that what's mentioned here is just very small sampling of all available deals. Go to Major Nelson's blog to see a complete rundown of all the game deals. You can get details on the hardware deals included in the Ultimate Game Sale here.

In other Xbox Live deals news, you can now pick up the first of July 2017's free Games With Gold titles, which include Grow Up and Kane & Lynch 2.