Best Halo Games New Destiny 2 Creatures Starfield on PS5 September PS Plus Games PS5 Restock Tracker Best Zelda Games
Login / Sign Up

Xbox Tokyo Game Show Event Announced, Will Have "Exclusive News"

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021 is coming up later this month.

By on

Comments

Microsoft will host a showcase at Tokyo Game Show later this month, and the company is promising some "exclusive news." VGC noticed that the Tokyo Game Show website shows that Microsoft will have a 50-minute Xbox showcase on September 30.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, as it's called, is slated to take place September 30 at 6 PM local time in Japan, which is 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6: Amigos & Supremos Gameplay
  2. Far Cry 6 Hands-On Preview
  3. 20 Minutes of Far Cry 6 Co-Op Gameplay
  4. Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X Gameplay Livestream
  5. Dead Space Original Voice Actor For Isaac Clarke Returns In Remake | GameSpot News
  6. Dead Space Remake Developer Livestream
  7. Maneater: Truth Quest - Launch Trailer
  8. Deathloop - Official Next Gen Gameplay Immersion Trailer
  9. HITMAN 3 - Season Of Gluttony Roadmap Trailer
  10. Hearthstone Mercenaries Gameplay Showcase Livestream
  11. CD Projekt Red Hires Community Modders To Help Cyberpunk2077 | GameSpot News
  12. Hearthstone Mercenaries Gameplay Showcase Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Evolution of Halo's Magnum in PvP

"Jump in and join Xbox as we bring our gaming ecosystem gaming to the world," reads a line from the showcase's description, via VGC. "We have some exclusive news and content to share and Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage."

Tokyo Game Show 2021, like last year's event, will take place entirely online due to the pandemic. Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and 505 Games are among some of the other companies that are hosting their own events this year as well.

Xbox has never historically performed all that well in Japan, but the company is seeing "phenomenal growth" in the market following the launch of the Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft has one wholly owned game development studio in Japan, which is Tango Gameworks, the developer of Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within. Microsoft assumed ownership of the studio following its acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)