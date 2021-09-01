Xbox Tokyo Game Show Event Announced, Will Have "Exclusive News"

Microsoft will host a showcase at Tokyo Game Show later this month, and the company is promising some "exclusive news." VGC noticed that the Tokyo Game Show website shows that Microsoft will have a 50-minute Xbox showcase on September 30.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, as it's called, is slated to take place September 30 at 6 PM local time in Japan, which is 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

"Jump in and join Xbox as we bring our gaming ecosystem gaming to the world," reads a line from the showcase's description, via VGC. "We have some exclusive news and content to share and Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage."

Tokyo Game Show 2021, like last year's event, will take place entirely online due to the pandemic. Konami, Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and 505 Games are among some of the other companies that are hosting their own events this year as well.

Xbox has never historically performed all that well in Japan, but the company is seeing "phenomenal growth" in the market following the launch of the Xbox Series X and S.

Microsoft has one wholly owned game development studio in Japan, which is Tango Gameworks, the developer of Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within. Microsoft assumed ownership of the studio following its acquisition of ZeniMax/Bethesda.