Xbox To Launch A Streaming Service - Report

On the eve of the Xbox One X launch, Microsoft is talking about what may come next. In an interview with Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft may launch a streaming service by 2020. Here is the exact wording from Bloomberg's report:

"Microsoft will probably debut a streaming service that doesn't require a console for some types of content in the next three years, Spencer said."

The report says Microsoft held a trial for the service internally back in 2012. However, it was reportedly "too costly," which is why it was never made available publicly. Whatever this service is, it may be powered by Microsoft's cloud service program, Azure. Spencer said there have been advancements of late that could make this mysterious streaming service more potentially economically viable.

We have known about Microsoft's game-streaming service ambitions for a long time now. A prototype of the service from 2013 was reportedly capable of streaming Halo 4 to a Windows Phone and PC. In 2014, it was reported that Microsoft was moving forward with its game-streaming service, and Spencer's comments this week suggest that Microsoft is growing even more confident still in the project.

If Microsoft does indeed launch a game-streaming service, it would be following in the footsteps of Sony. The company's PlayStation Now service lets subscribers stream a hundreds of games, including PS4 and PS3 titles, starting at $20/month. That service lets users stream games either to a console or PC.

We'll report back with more details on Microsoft's secret game-streaming service as more information comes to light. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Microsoft's Xbox One X launches worldwide on November 7. For lots more on the device, check out GameSpot's feature, "Xbox One X Release Date, Games, Review, And Everything You Need To Know."