Xbox-Themed Nail Polish Announced With Content For Halo Infinite And Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft and nail polish brand OPI are working together on a new line of of hues inspired by gaming. The partnership between the two companies also gives players the chance to unlock special content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Coming in spring 2022, the new OPI x Xbox collection spans 12 different hues meant to highlight Game Pass titles and gaming phrases. Some of the hues include "N00bery," "Achievement Unlocked," and "You Had Me At Halo," among others. The full list is below.

The OPI x Xbox collection

OPI x Xbox Collection

Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine.

Suzi is My Avatar*: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

Trading Paint: A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for.

Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

Can’t CTRL Me: A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d.

Achievement Unlocked*: Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized.

N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.

These new OPI hues will be available through ULTA's retail stores in the US, and then later globally everywhere OPI products are sold. Everyone who buys one of the new hues will get in-game content for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to match the hue. The Nail Lacquers will go for $10.50 USD, while the Infinite Shine options will be available for $13 USD. The GelColor and Powder Perfection hues are exclusive to salons and other professional beauty establishments.

The OPI x Xbox controllers

Additionally, Microsoft created a limited collection of Xbox controllers inspired by the new hues--Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks, and Can't CTRL Me. These will be given away in a contest on Instagram and TikTok.

In other Xbox news, January's Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, and it's another strong month for the service, with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Gorogoa, Outer Wilds, and more on the way. For more, check out GameSpot's roundups of all the Xbox Game Pass titles coming to and leaving the program in January.