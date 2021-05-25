Xbox Super Saver Game Sale Is Live - Here Are The Best Deals

The Xbox Store has kicked off its Super Saver Sale, featuring big discounts of at least 50% off loads of games. The sale primarily includes older games, but if you've waited on some to hit the right price before jumping in this may be the time. This sale runs through May 31, so you have all week to decide.

The sale includes some deluxe editions with DLC and extra goodies, like The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition for $10, Far Cry 5 Gold Edition for $18, Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition for $20, and Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for $20. You can also get Control for $7.50, and A Way Out is down to $6 in case It Takes Two from Hazelight has made you curious about the studio's previous co-op adventure game.

Dragon Ball fans can get Dragon Ball FighterZ with the FighterZ Pass for $15 and the Dragon Ball Xenoverse / Xenoverse 2 bundle for $17. On the extremely cheap side, you can get Batman: Arkham Knight for $5 and Titanfall 2 for a mere $4.

Best deals on Xbox Store