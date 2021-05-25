The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Super Saver Game Sale Is Live - Here Are The Best Deals
The Super Saver sale on Xbox One and Series X|S offers big discounts on loads of games you might have missed.
The Xbox Store has kicked off its Super Saver Sale, featuring big discounts of at least 50% off loads of games. The sale primarily includes older games, but if you've waited on some to hit the right price before jumping in this may be the time. This sale runs through May 31, so you have all week to decide.
The sale includes some deluxe editions with DLC and extra goodies, like The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition for $10, Far Cry 5 Gold Edition for $18, Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition for $20, and Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for $20. You can also get Control for $7.50, and A Way Out is down to $6 in case It Takes Two from Hazelight has made you curious about the studio's previous co-op adventure game.
Dragon Ball fans can get Dragon Ball FighterZ with the FighterZ Pass for $15 and the Dragon Ball Xenoverse / Xenoverse 2 bundle for $17. On the extremely cheap side, you can get Batman: Arkham Knight for $5 and Titanfall 2 for a mere $4.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- A Way Out -- $6 (
$30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $5 (
$20)
- Control -- $7.50 (
$30)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition -- $14 (
$95)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle -- $17 (
$85)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition -- $18 (
$90)
- NBA 2K21 -- $10 (
$60)
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered -- $6 (
$30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition -- $20 (
$50)
- Titanfall 2 -- $4 (
$20)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition -- $20 (
$100)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition -- $10 (
$50)
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know So Far
- Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off This June, Company Confirms
- Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (3)
- Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect
- Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals
- 5 Free PC Games Available For Amazon Prime Members In May 2021
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation