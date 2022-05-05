Xbox Summer Showcase Is Expected To Run For About 90 Minutes

June's Xbox and Bethesda presentation won't be short, as the showcase will run for almost 90 minutes. Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg responded to a question on Twitter regarding the length of the upcoming livestream event and revealed--much like previous showcases--that the broadcast will run for "around" 90 minutes in total.

"We don’t have a final show run time yet," Greenberg tweeted. "But yes typically we end up close to that 90 minutes mark. Will keep folks posted as we get closer!"

Compared to other live events such as Sony's PlayStation State of Play or Nintendo Directs, Microsoft's runtime has usually been the longest. Usually held annually around June, they tend to be a massive highlight reel of multiple first and third-party games. The joint games showcase was announced last week and will be broadcast online on June 12.

While E3 2022 has been canceled, the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase will be broadcast online on June 12.

The Xbox division has a major number of games in development right now, such as Avowed, Everwild, Fable, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. On the Bethesda side, there's Redfall, Elder Scrolls VI, and this November's Starfield, easily the most-anticipated game of the show.

There'll likely also be more announcements on upcoming indie games and which titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future, making for a showcase that covers multiple angles.