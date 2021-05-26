Xbox Summer Briefing Coming June 13 As Joint Show With Bethesda

Microsoft's big E3-style summer showcase event is coming June 13 as a joint briefing with Bethesda, the gaming giant announced on Wednesday. You can expect world premieres and new titles for Xbox Game Pass during the show. "Games, games, games," Microsoft said.

The event is slated for Sunday, June 13, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Based on the teaser image, it seems Halo Infinite will have a major presence at the show, which should come as no surprise given the game is finally releasing this year. 2021 also marks the 20th anniversary of not only Halo, but the Xbox brand overall, so it's expected Microsoft will go big.

The showcase is going to be 90 minutes long, and it will focus on the "epic gaming lineup" coming from Xbox and Bethesda, including new Xbox games for 2021 and more.

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫

"You've told us how excited you are about welcoming Bethesda into the Xbox family, so we know you’re going to want a front-row seat to the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase--a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more," Microsoft said.

You'll be able to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, and GameSpot will bring you all the big news as it's announced.

Microsoft also confirmed it will hold a digital Xbox FanFest this year; it won't be a physical event due to COVID. You can sign up for the FanFest at this website: Xbox.com/FanFest.

With Microsoft's plans now coming into focus, the summer's big events are now shaping up. Sony is kicking things off with a State of Play on May 27 featuring Horizon: Forbidden West. This will be followed by Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kick Off show on June 10. After that, Ubisoft Forward is slated for June 12. E3 2021 is slated for June 12-15. EA Play Live 2021 is coming in July, while Gamescom 2021's digital show takes place in August.

Sony (outside of the May 27 State of Play) and Nintendo have yet to announce any plans for their own big gaming showcases.