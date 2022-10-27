Xbox Streaming Box Still "Years Away" Despite Prototype Tease

Phil Spencer clarified that a Keystone-esque Xbox streaming box is still "years away" after showing off a prototype in a tweet.

By on

Comments

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has never been shy about teasing new announcements in his tweets, but it seems that his Keystone prototype reveal was more for the archivists than the hype. In a recent interview, Spencer indicated that Xbox may still release a Keystone-style streaming box at some point, but if it does, it's "years away."

Spencer also clarified that the decision to add an Xbox app directly to smart TVs produced by companies like Samsung was an important pivot point for the Keystone project. Xbox also recently announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported by more Windows devices than ever before, including Surface tablets and laptops, meaning that they have greater market penetration than ever already.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
  2. Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2: Realism Mode, No Death Pistols Only
  4. Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know
  5. God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated
  6. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
  7. Mix Next Showcase & Black Voices in Gaming
  8. The Callisto Protocol Isn't Just Another Dead Space
  9. Bayonetta 3 Video Review
  10. Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
  11. Free PS Plus For November 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  12. Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Xbox Cloud Gaming Community Update

From the moves that Xbox has made over the past year, it's extremely clear that the company views cloud gaming as an important priority. However, rumors have swirled for years now that the Keystone project suffered some setbacks during development, which may have led to this late pivot. Regardless of whether or not the prototype Keystone box emerges in the coming years, an "Xbox without Xbox" gaming experience seems inevitable. But we'll have to wait and see what form it will ultimately take.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)