Xbox Spring Sale Discounts Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, And More

If you're looking for a new game to play on Xbox this spring, the Xbox Spring Sale may just hit the spot. The new sale discounts more than 600 games and DLC. The sale lasts two weeks, so you have until April 15 to make your purchasing decisions.

The sale includes recent games like Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, and Control Ultimate Edition, along with deeper discounts on older games you may not have caught up on like Red Dead Redemption 2. You can also save on multiplayer games including Rainbow Six Siege's Deluxe edition and the Joker-themed Last Laugh Digital Bundle for Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has gotten a rare discount, down to $45. Plus you can save on Yakuza: Like a Dragon, one of GameSpot's picks for best games of 2020.

Check out some of our top picks for deals below. And for more deals, be sure to check out the PlayStation Spring Sale and Nintendo eShop Spring Sale, along with the seasonal sales at the Epic Games Store and GameStop.

Xbox Spring Sale