Xbox Showcase Sale On Steam Features Plenty Of Great PC Game Deals

The highly anticipated Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase kicks off on June 12, but from now until then you can save big on select PC games in their catalog. The Steam event is discounting titles such as Halo Infinite, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 5, and more, with some of the best games of the past few years included in the promotion.

Halo Infinite is one of the standout deals, now listed for just $40 (down from $60). The lengthy campaign sees Master Chief roaming an open-world filled with enemies, vehicles, and no shortage of powerful weapons--and you’re given nearly unlimited freedom to tackle its content as you see fit. The new Grappleshot makes it a breeze to traverse the map, and it also doubles as a way to latch on to enemies or pull in far away weapons.

If you’re a fan of Deathloop, consider picking up one of Arkane's other games, Dishonored 2, which is available for six bucks. The first-person action game offers a similar experience to Deathloop, with slick, stylized graphics and a narrative that reveals itself as you explore the world around you. There’s also some tight gunplay and a reliance on stealth that Deathloop fans should be intimately familiar with.

Two massive bundles are also up for grabs. The Xbox Game Studios Classics 1 bundle includes nearly $80 worth of games for just $16, which features The Maw, Deadlight, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Rise of Nations, and ReCore. The Xbox Game Studios Classics 2 is a bit more expensive at $23, but you’re getting Ms. Splosion Man, Dust: An Elysium Tale, LocoCycle, Kalimba, and Quantum Break.

Beyond that, you’ll find a wide assortment of discounted titles, including Sunset Overdrive, Halo Wars, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below, but be sure to swing by Steam and check out the sale before it ends on June 13.

