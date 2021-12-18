Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Xbox Shortages: Microsoft's Own Pro Halo Infinite Tournament Is Using Development Kits For Some Players

Some players are using "development" models of the Series X console because the "global supply chain shortage is real."

Halo Infinite's first big in-person professional tournament, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021, is underway now, and some competitors are using "development" consoles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortages.

343's eSports lead, Tashi, revealed this recently on Twitter. Players in the open bracket will play on Series X development units, which are "functionally identical" and will run in "retail" mode. As such, players on those machines can expect the "exact same experience," even if the consoles themselves look different.

This is only happening because of the ongoing shortages. "Global supply chain shortage is real," Tashi said.

Despite the unconventional way some competitors are taking part in the event, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is off to a strong start. After just one day of competition, the event has already become the "most viewed Halo eSports event of all time," Tashi said.

"Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world!" Tashi added. No specific viewership numbers were made available, however.

The HCS Raleigh event runs December 17-19, featuring $250,000 in total prizes plus more from crowdfunding derived from Halo Infinite microtransaction sales. Keep checking back for more.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

