Xbox Shortages: Microsoft's Own Pro Halo Infinite Tournament Is Using Development Kits For Some Players

Halo Infinite's first big in-person professional tournament, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021, is underway now, and some competitors are using "development" consoles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortages.

343's eSports lead, Tashi, revealed this recently on Twitter. Players in the open bracket will play on Series X development units, which are "functionally identical" and will run in "retail" mode. As such, players on those machines can expect the "exact same experience," even if the consoles themselves look different.

This is only happening because of the ongoing shortages. "Global supply chain shortage is real," Tashi said.

Heads up open bracket players - you'll be playing this weekend on Series X development consoles. They're functionally identical and will be operating in "Retail" mode so it's the exact same experience, they just look a little different.



Why? Global supply chain shortage is real. — Tashi (@Tashi343i) December 15, 2021

Despite the unconventional way some competitors are taking part in the event, the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is off to a strong start. After just one day of competition, the event has already become the "most viewed Halo eSports event of all time," Tashi said.

"Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world!" Tashi added. No specific viewership numbers were made available, however.

Excited to say that the #HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 is now the most viewed Halo esports event of all time...and it's only Friday.



Thank you so much to everyone watching from around the world! — Tashi (@Tashi343i) December 17, 2021

The HCS Raleigh event runs December 17-19, featuring $250,000 in total prizes plus more from crowdfunding derived from Halo Infinite microtransaction sales. Keep checking back for more.