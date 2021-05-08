Xbox Shoes Reportedly In The Works At Adidas

Microsoft appears to be making a series of Xbox-themed sneakers in collaboration with Adidas. According to a new report from Complex, at least four Xbox shoe releases are scheduled for this year.

The report states that leaked documents from Adidas reveal the work-in-progress project to make a whole bunch of shoes themed after the Xbox consoles. Not surprisingly, they appear to have black, white, and neon green colors and feature the Xbox logo prominently on the heel.

A prototype of the first pair of Adidas-Xbox shoes to be released, according to Complex's report.

The first pair of shoes will be released in June, and they'll be a promotional version of Adidas's new Forum Tech Boost style. Then, in October, two Xbox-themed pairs of Adidas's Forum Mid will drop, followed by another model of the Forum Tech Boost in November. The report also states that more Xbox shoes will be coming in 2022.

Also, in case you were wondering, the shoes will come in green boxes with Xbox branding. There's no word yet on price.

This report comes hot on the heels of news that PlayStation is launching another pair of themed shoes later in May in collaboration with Nike and LA Clippers player Paul George. Those will be $120 and feature a bunch of PlayStation aesthetic touches, from a blue and white color scheme to PlayStation shape texturing.