Xbox Series X's Dashboard Is Finally Going 4K In New Xbox Insider Update

The ability to output the Xbox Series X's UI at a higher resolution is coming to some Xbox Insiders later today. Shared on Twitter by Xbox Insider program lead Brad Rossetti, the new feature will allow Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display to output the consoles' dashboard and UI at a higher resolution.

Despite the Xbox Series X running games at a 4K resolution, the console's UI only outputs at 1080p. It now seems that Microsoft is planning to roll out a 4K user interface for all users in the future, after some testing with the Xbox Insider program.

Xbox One Insiders - We have a new 2109 build today to Alpha Skip Ahead and Alpha Users at 2.00pm (9.00pm GMT) -relnotes from @xboxinsider calling out a new feature we are flighting - Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI. — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) August 16, 2021

Unlike the PS5, which got its own UI separate from the PS4, the Xbox Series X|S consoles share the same UI as the Xbox One. The UI was updated shortly before the launch of the Xbox Series X|S but did not take advantage of the new hardware to display it in 4K. Rossetti specifically calls out the Xbox Series X as getting the update, so its unclear if it will come to the Xbox Series S as well.

The Xbox Alpha also includes various changes to reflect local languages across the console. You can read the full Xbox Insider patch notes on the Xbox Wire or below:

System Update Details:

OS version released: XB_FLT_2109CO\22000.2168.210813-2200

Available: 2 p.m. PT – August 16, 2021

Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – August 17, 2021

New Features and Experiences

We have exciting news! Alpha users can expect something new coming to their Xbox One update preview.

Dashboard

With today’s update, Alpha Insiders on Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI. This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability.

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

Some users have reported that they are not hearing any audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.

Dolby Vision for Gaming

We’ve received reports from users that Dolby Vision for Gaming is not working at this time. We’re aware of the issue and working on an update to resolve this. Keep an eye out on the release notes for updates.

Edge (New)

Pins related to the new Edge browser will not work if you decide to remove your console from the Xbox Update Preview. Workaround: Pins should be deleted and re-added.



Games

We’ve received reports that controller input is not working when a game is launched. Workaround: Reboot the console and relaunch the game.



Guide

We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.

Some users have reported that trying to launch the Guide via controller brings up the power menu instead.

HDMI-CEC

We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.



Home

Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

We’ve received reports some users are seeing a black/blank screen after installing an update. We’re aware and investigating. Workaround: Some users have reported a simple reboot resolves the issue. If that doesn’t work, a factory reset should get the console back up and running again. Instructions can be found here under “Reset using your console” and selecting the “Reset and keep my games & apps” option.



Installation

Some users have reported apps and games cannot be re-installed after failing to launch repeatedly. Workaround: A factory reset will need to be performed. Instructions can be found here under “Reset using your console” and selecting the “Reset and keep my games & apps” option.



My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

Narrator